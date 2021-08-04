Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.18. 349,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,194. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.37. The company has a market cap of $213.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

