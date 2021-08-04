Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,384 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,384 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

DHI stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $96.19. 103,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,223. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

