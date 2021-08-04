CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $3.62 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. United Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,873 shares of company stock worth $19,508,201. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.