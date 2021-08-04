$808.61 Million in Sales Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report $808.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $811.10 million and the lowest is $807.80 million. The Middleby posted sales of $471.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Middleby.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Shares of The Middleby stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.59. 2,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,875. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $194.44. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 27.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 6.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.