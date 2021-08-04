LTO Network (LTO) Market Capitalization Reaches $84.63 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $84.63 million and $31.28 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

LTO Network (LTO) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ED25519 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,248,375 coins and its circulating supply is 288,035,855 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The official website for LTO Network is www.ltonetwork.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other’s actions and secure data submissions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

