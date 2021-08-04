NuShares Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $52.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00020020 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,162,831,590 coins and its circulating supply is 5,858,361,058 coins. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

