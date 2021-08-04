dHedge DAO (DHT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.24 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $14.24 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.67 or 0.00836724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00094697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043145 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,198,150 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

