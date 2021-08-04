Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 64.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Great Elm Capital stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. 592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

