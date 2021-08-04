Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Announce $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.21. Global Payments posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.88. The stock had a trading volume of 190,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.19. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.