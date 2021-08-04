Real Estate Management Services LLC Makes New $619,000 Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 654.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 498,993 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,433,000 after acquiring an additional 722,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 232,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. 53,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

