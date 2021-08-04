$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,256,000 after acquiring an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $597,118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after acquiring an additional 60,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,510,000 after acquiring an additional 173,721 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

