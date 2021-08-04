Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for 3.9% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 178.21, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

