Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) is Real Estate Management Services LLC’s Largest Position

Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust of America comprises about 5.6% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.12. 364,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,456. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.