American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Shares of AMSC traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. Research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

