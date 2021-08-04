Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $4.69 on Wednesday, reaching $183.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,478. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $184.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.53.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

