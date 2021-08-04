Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $79.36 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 49,862 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of General Motors worth $79,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,069,288. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.81.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

