Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Sell

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Shares of ALX traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.40. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,961. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $233.70 and a 52 week high of $308.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 33.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander’s will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 180.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

