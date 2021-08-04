Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN traded up $3.81 on Wednesday, hitting $306.73. 72,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,057. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $158.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $310.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

