Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 100.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,460 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,483,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,528,000 after buying an additional 81,775 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,097,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,401,000 after buying an additional 42,833 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 598,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,640,000 after buying an additional 373,955 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 272,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 160,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$49.68 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,993. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

