Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,969. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 397.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,013,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,216,000 after acquiring an additional 553,915 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,987,000 after acquiring an additional 268,973 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

