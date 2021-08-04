Analysts Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Target Price at C$4.09

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

TSE OGI traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.11. 954,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,309. The stock has a market capitalization of C$929.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.51. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$8.00.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

