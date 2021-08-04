-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for I-Mab.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,696. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in I-Mab by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in I-Mab by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,387,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,390,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

