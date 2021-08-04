KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 91 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.45. 12,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,375. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.