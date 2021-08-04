Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,421,000.

VIGI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.13. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,309. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

