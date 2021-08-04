Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 5,894 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,589,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.96. 71,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

