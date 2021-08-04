Tranquility Partners LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $115.52. 203,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,781. The firm has a market cap of $204.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

