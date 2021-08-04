General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Down 12.3% in July

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of GD traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.75. 6,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,485. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

