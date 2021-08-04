Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $8.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,067. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56.

Several research analysts have commented on AVID shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,701 shares of company stock worth $3,340,540. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

