Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) released its earnings results on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

NYSE LPX traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.51. 83,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,909. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

