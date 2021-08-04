Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,166. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 65,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $64.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

