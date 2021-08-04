CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

NYSE:C traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 717,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,936,854. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.