Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

NYSE:PAX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.70. 9,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,383. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

