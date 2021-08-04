easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on EJTTF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

easyJet stock remained flat at $$12.10 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

