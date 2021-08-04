easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on EJTTF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

easyJet stock remained flat at $$12.10 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

