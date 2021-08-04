Liquity Trading 70.3% Higher This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Liquity has a total market cap of $55.55 million and $664,535.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 70.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $6.82 or 0.00017187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00142878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,664.12 or 0.99925043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.83 or 0.00846042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,143,046 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

