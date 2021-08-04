Neural Protocol Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $110,051.78 and approximately $31.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neural Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00837509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00094928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043228 BTC.

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

Neural Protocol (CRYPTO:NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NRPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Neural Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neural Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.