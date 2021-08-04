Brokerages Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce sales of $8.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.54 billion and the lowest is $8.51 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $34.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $34.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $35.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $36.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $1,586,871.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,824,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,900 shares of company stock worth $5,102,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.18. The stock had a trading volume of 27,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,350. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

