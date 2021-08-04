Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Comstock Resources updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22 EPS.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. 99,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

CRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

