Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

SKT traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 38,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $22.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

