Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nippon Steel had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

NPSCY traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. 2,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556. Nippon Steel has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nippon Steel from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th.

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

