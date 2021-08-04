Asset Management Advisors LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. The Williams Companies makes up approximately 6.6% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after acquiring an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,871,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. 216,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

