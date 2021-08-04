Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 81,473 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 232.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,473 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.77. The company had a trading volume of 39,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.