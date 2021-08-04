Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $148.91

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $148.91 and last traded at $148.64, with a volume of 15039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.19.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 442,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 263,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,295,000 after acquiring an additional 279,979 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

