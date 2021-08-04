Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

NASDAQ AY traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,059. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

