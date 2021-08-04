Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) PT Set at $47.00 by Raymond James

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) received a $47.00 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

AY traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,059. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

