Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 291,939 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,939 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $29,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after buying an additional 701,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,493,000 after buying an additional 135,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $8,906,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,790 shares of company stock valued at $40,883,366. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.02. The stock had a trading volume of 224,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,031. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

