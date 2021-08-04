$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.31. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on RHP. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.88. 6,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,073. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 542,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

