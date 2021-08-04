Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

NYSE LMT traded down $8.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.56. 20,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

