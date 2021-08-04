$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $984.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $83.81. 3,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,223. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.