Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.350 EPS.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,862. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

