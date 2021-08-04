$0.22 EPS Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 339,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBDC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,538. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $510.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

